1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On February 11, 2019, our father, Agie Harada, 95, formerly of Shelley, passed away in the comfort of his daughter's house while under the care of Reliable Hospice of Anaheim, California.



Dad was born on January 23, 1924 in Grant, Idaho to Orinosuke and Sode (Takishara) Harada and attended schools in Ucon, Idaho. He worked for local area farmers with a long term goal to own a farm. Dad joined the US Army in 1944 and proudly served with the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team, mostly composed of second-generation American soldiers of Japanese ancestry. Dad was discharged in 1946, and relocated to Pasco, Washington and continued to farm. After a few years in Pasco, dad relocated to southern California working in residential landscapes. He met Violet Shipley in Idaho before joining the Army, the relationship rekindled upon return to Yorba Linda, California. After several years of working with landscape contractors, he started his own residential and commercial landscaping business. Dad established and maintained several hundred properties throughout the Orange County area.



In the early 1970's, mom and dad relocated to Shelley, Idaho. Dad started employment in the potato processing industry and farm management. In the early 1980s, utilizing his vast knowledge of potato farming dad became an agriculture inspector for the State of Idaho. He quickly attained a reputation to be strict with regulatory guidelines, but treated the industry with dignity and respect. After retirement, dad enjoyed many days fishing in the Lone Pine area. He kept busy with estate sales, repairing landscape equipment, volunteering for the Idaho Falls food bank, Shelley Senior Citizens events and the Bonneville County VFW Honor Guard Team. Dad always maintained a perfect manicured yard and a flourishing garden. He was well known in the neighborhood for his expertise with residential landscapes and garden varieties. Mom passed away in 2009 and dad relocated to southern California in 2013 to reside with his daughter. Dad stayed active by accompanying his son-in-law on several general contracting projects, providing landscape ideas to neighbors and taking day trips with his sister and nephew.



Agie is survived by his daughter, Violet (Bruce) Bender of Orange, California and son Norman (Lori) Harada of Spokane, Washington, son Steven Harada of Shelley, sister Mickey Martin of Yorba Linda, California, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant daughter, six brothers and four sisters.



The family expresses sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and program managers at Reliable Hospice of Anaheim, California for providing care and comfort to dad in the last few days of life.



A graveside service and internment will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Army Honor Guard will provide military rites.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Reliable Hospice, Anaheim, California.



