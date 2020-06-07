Agnes "Elnora" Gardner Hanson, 89, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Tambree Meadows in Idaho Falls.
She was born July 21, 1930 in Teton, Idaho the daughter of Floyde Brigham Gardner and Thelma Rawson Gardner.
She lived in the Blackfoot area for most of her life. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.
On November 3, 1951, she married Clyde Ray Hanson in Roberts, Idaho.
Agnes worked as a hospital tech at State Hospital South for 19 years.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also belonged to the Homemakers Club, Red Hats Club and Blackfoot Piecemakers quilt club. She was a volunteer at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and being a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Lois H. (Bob) Barrett of Arco, ID, Dennis (Laura) Hanson of Shelley, ID, Maxine (John) Dewey of Blackfoot, ID, Brent (Sharon) Hanson of Emmett, ID, Kent (Carolyn) Hanson of El Cajon, CA, and Gary (Julie) Hanson of Parachute, CO.; siblings, Betty Russell of Shelley, ID, Dave (Carol) Gardner of Alaska, Shirley (Don) Biorn of Rigby, ID, Syble Christensen of California, Eddy (Lynda) Gardner of Teton, ID, Robert (Bonnie) Gardner of Oregon, Brigg (Vishi) Gardner of St. Anthony, ID, Sabra (Dennis) Gognon of Alaska, Debra Gardner of Washington; 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandhildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clyde Ray Hanson, a son, Rodney Hanson, sister, Ester Gardner and brother, Jim Gardner.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.
The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Grove City.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Those who wish and unable to attend the service can watch the service Live by going to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click on video broadcasting.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.