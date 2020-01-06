|
Alair Wuthrich Schroeder, 64, of Iona, passed away January 5, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice.
Alair was born February 15, 1955, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ivan Robert "Bob" Wuthrich and Marilyn Edna Anderson Wuthrich. She grew up and attended schools in Malad and graduated from Malad High School. She also attended Ricks College.
On July 18, 1974, she married Dana Bruce Schroeder in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Alair and Dana made their home in Pocatello, Ririe, Idaho Falls, and Iona. Alair was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a teacher. She enjoyed photography, gardening, and tea parties.
Alair is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dana Schroeder of Iona, ID; son, Austin Schroeder of Milwaukee, WI; daughter, Amber (Jason) Thomas of West Point, UT; daughter, April (Jason) Orme of Idaho Falls; daughter, Alana (Matthew) Stowe of Logan, UT; brother, Lance (Deena) Wuthrich of Twin Falls, ID; brother, Richard Wuthrich of Brigham City, UT; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Marilyn Wuthrich; granddaughter, Lilly Maydia Stowe; grandparents, Jeptheo and Maydia Anderson; cousin, Janet Stuart; and friend, Linda Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Iona 10th Ward, 4440 E. High Grove Rd., with Bishop Nathan Stevens officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund at www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary.html, or .
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 6, 2020