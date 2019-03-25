Resources More Obituaries for Alan Christensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Christensen

1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Alan Lynn Christensen, 69, of Menan, Idaho, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in his home.



Alan was born on May 19, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lynn Lovell Christensen and Blanche Bower Christensen. He grew up and attended school in Roberts, Idaho, and graduated from Roberts High School in 1967. After high school, he served in the US Army from 1968-1970, stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, during the Vietnam War. After the Army, he attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. That is where he met his future bride, love of his life, Laurie Jean Nielsen. They were married in Pocatello on January 22, 1971. They had two children; first, a daughter, Melissa Jean, and then a son, Colby Alan.



Alan finished his schooling and was accepted into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He became a Journeyman Electrician and was an active member of the IBEW for the remainder of his career.



He always loved sports and participated in many while growing up, and was an enthusiastic spectator throughout his entire life. He coached his children and grandchildren and followed all of their games. Alan loved nature and was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his life. He enjoyed many adventures with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Laurie Jean Christensen of Menan, ID; daughter, Melissa Chavez of Idaho Falls, ID, her children, Paij Chavez, Kimmy Chavez, and T.J. Chavez; son, Colby (Tarra) Christensen of Menan, ID, his children, Derek Christensen and Cru Christensen; siblings, Ingrid (Bruce) Ball of Idaho Falls, ID, Eulalie Christensen of Blackfoot, ID, Bryant (Jacque) Christensen of Oxnard, CA, Sonja (Mike) Schatt of Menan, ID, and Elinor (Doug) Wine of Bel Air, MD; and lots of nieces and nephews.



Alan was preceded in death by his mother and father; and brothers, Jordan and Eric Christensen.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Published in Post Register on Mar. 25, 2019