Alan W Johnson, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away suddenly on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming.
Alan was born on March 9, 1957, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Gaylan Max and Gloria Dean Woodland Johnson. He grew up in Ririe, Idaho on the Snake River. He graduated from Ririe High School in 1975. He earned his Associates in Pre Med from Ricks College and his Doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
On May 27, 1983, he married his true love, Cynthia Boerup, in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Alan and Cynthia met while in Rexburg, Idaho while both were attending Ricks College. After they were married they moved to Davenport, Iowa to attend graduate school. Once he had graduated they moved to Mesa, Arizona where they raised their 4 children: Jessica, Talmage, Neal, and Brittney. They later relocated to Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Alan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1978-1980 he served a mission to Canada Winnipeg. Throughout his life, he served in many church callings such as Elders Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, Bishopric Counselor, and Cub Master.
He loved to fish and be in the outdoors enjoying nature. However, his favorite time was spent with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia B. Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jessica Sink of Placerville, CA; son, Talmage (Kirsty) Johnson of Mesa, AZ; son, Neal Johnson of Placerville, CA; daughter, Brittney Johnson of Mesa, AZ; siblings: Gayla (Delwin) Bevan of Riverside, ID, Elizabeth Johnson of Ammon, ID, Steve Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, Lanette Johnson of Ammon, ID, Laurie Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Lynn (Eric) Edstrom of Idaho Falls, ID; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylan and Gloria Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, at Iona 6th Ward, 1040 N. Crimson Dr., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 20, 2019