Alan LeRoy Staggie, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home.
Alan was born on January 21, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John LeRoy and Blanche Mary Allen Staggie. He grew up in Idaho Falls close to all of his family. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1973.
In August 1978, he married Kathryn Ann Metro in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union, two sons were born: Maceon and Tracy. They were later divorced.
Alan worked for H & K Construction for 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, carpentry, but his favorite times were spent with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father and a good provider for his family.
He is survived by his sons: Maceon (Kristina) Staggie and Tracy Staggie both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sisters: Vickie (Gary) Anderson of Chandler, Arizona, and Sammette (George) Sandoval of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Blanche Staggie; and his sister, Loretta Jane Shawcroft.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 13, 2020