Albert Brown
1931 - 2020
Albert "Al" Eugene Brown, Sr., 88, of Rexburg, died June 14, 2020. He was born December 24, 1931, in Iona, Idaho to Farimorze Young and Katie Sariah Owen Brown.

After high school he joined the US Army and served during the Korean War.

He married Marie DeLange on June 8, 1954.

Grave side services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Iona Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. It is suggested that those attending the services bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.

Published in Post Register on Jun. 15, 2020.
