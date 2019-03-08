Resources More Obituaries for Albert Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Johnson

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Albert "Bert" Lars Johnson closed his eyes and left the bonds of this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family at the family home. Bert was born at Tacoma, Washington January 28, 1940 to Einar A. Johnson and Irene E. Larsen Johnson. He joined an older brother, Robert. He was raised on dairy farms in Orting and Buckley, Washington and attended White River High School. He met and married AliceMarie Whitten in 1962. Bert spent three years in the US Army then returned to his "before military" job with Manson Construction and Engineering where he worked as an operating engineer, traveling until his retirement in 2002. The Johnsons moved to Idaho in 2002 where they bought land near Ririe. They chose Idaho because Bert loves to fish, hunt and raise "critters".



Bert's youngest son Dusty Johnson lived in Rexburg and Eric soon joined them. Michael followed the following year. Daughter, Vicki (Gary) Cray lives in Beaverton, Oregon. There are 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. We loved him dearly and will miss his smile. There will be a gathering of family and friends on the first Saturday in May. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho.