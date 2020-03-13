|
|
|
Alberta Kirksel Coleman, 77, of Goshen passed away March 12, 2020 at the Gables of Shelley.
She was born May 21, 1942 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Lenard and Amy Hobbs Rees. She grew up in Newdale and attended schools in St. Anthony graduating from South Fremont High School in 1960.
She married H. Albert Howard on June 4, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two children, Anthony, who died in infancy, and Donna. Albert died in 1969.
Alberta then attended and graduated from Vogue Beauty School. She worked as a beautician for a short time.
In May of 1971 she married Cecil Dale Coleman. With the marriage she instantly gained two more children, Scott and Debbie. A son Lenny joined the family in 1972. Cecil died in 2018.
Alberta collected U.S. state spoons and keep many journals of her life. She was a member of the Gem & Mineral Society of Idaho Falls.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in the Primary and Young Women organizations. She also served as the president of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Alberta is survived by her children: Scott (Denise) Coleman of Firth, Debra (Jon) Wong of Sandy, UT, Donna Howard of Idaho Falls, Lenard Coleman of Firth, one brother, Alvin (DeeAnna) Rees of Rexburg, three sisters: Lanore Colledge of Rexburg, Laura (Steve) Hamilton of Weiser, Kaye (Doug) Anderson of Ammon, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and one son, Anthony.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Presto Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E) Shelley. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Monday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2020