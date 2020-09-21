Alberta Betsy Gray, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 17, 2020, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation.
Alberta also known as Bert, Berta and Bertie, was born January 8, 1924, in Ammon, ID, to George William Mawson and Chloe Alberta Waters Mawson. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon and the Idaho Falls area.
She married William P. Gray in 1944. Alberta and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, where they started their own business with Alberta as secretary, part owner and on the board of directors.
She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church and was a very kind hearted loving person. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed golf, and traveled to 48 of the 50 states. She rode horses and went on many cattle drives. She was a wonderful cook. She was an artist and attended many art classes in Idaho and Montana.
Berta is survived by her son, Ralph (Elaine) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jan Moorehead of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Verla (Hank) Shumate of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Don (Gloria) Mawson of Mesa, AZ; brother, Gene Covert of Idaho Falls, ID; brother-in-law, Dean Gray of Salt Lake City, UT; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was one of the last truly nice ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Chloe Mawson; son, Dennis Gray; husband, William P. Gray; sister, Merle Stevens; and brothers, Francis Mawson and Lee Mawson.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 28, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends at Rose Hill Cemetery. Location for a luncheon will be announced at that time.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
