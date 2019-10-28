|
Alda Mae Keith, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Alda was born December 6, 1950, in Bristol, VA, to Oscar William Blackwell and Evelyn Worley Blackwell. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School. She also attended Columbia College in Missouri.
On October 8, 1969, she married William F. Keith in Abingdon, VA. Alda and William made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Alda worked as a Finance Officer for .
She was a Christian and a member of The Church of the World. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, making jewelry and volunteering in the community.
Alda Mae is survived by her husband, William F. Keith, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Evelyn Reeves of Juneau, AK; son, William Fitzgerald (Allison) Keith of Nashville, TN; son, Clifford Brian (Jennifer) Keith of Ammon, ID; sister, Lavena (Daniel) Sargent of Juneau, AK; brother, Wallace (Nitay) Blackwell of Juneau, AK; brother, Garland (Patsy) Blackwell of Mcdonough, GA; brother, Joseph (Brenda) Blackwell of Abingdon, VA; sister, Lisa (Billy) Holt of Kingsport, TN; six grandchildren, Daniel Keith, Audrey Keith Blake, Sidney Keith Bethune, Trac Keith, Tyler Keith and Andre Keith; and two great grandchildren, L.J. and Lalonia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar William Blackwell and her sister, Becky Felty.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 28, 2019