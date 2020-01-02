|
Alden Eugene Hill, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 31, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Visiting Angels.
Alden was born May 10, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to E. Byram Hill and Gladys Jeffs Hill. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Ucon High School. He wanted to join the United States Navy after his Junior year of high school, but his parents insisted he complete his Senior year. After graduation, he enlisted and served during the final year of World War II. He then attended Ricks College and Utah State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, and soon after, his CPA designation.
On May 29, 1947, he married Marjorie Irene Sargent in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Debra, and Sharlene. Alden and Marjorie made their home in Idaho Falls, Ammon, on two farms near Ucon, and later moving to Boise. Alden and Marjorie were married for 71 years before Marjorie passed away on December 31, 2018. It is interesting to note that they each passed away on New Year's Eve--one year apart.
Alden started as a temporary payroll clerk at Rogers Brothers Seed Company while completing his Bachelor's Degree. Through self diligence and hard work, he became the Vice President of Finance for the company and President of Galatin Valley Seed Company, a subsidiary of Rogers Brothers Seed Company. He traveled globally for the company, including New Zealand, Switzerland, and throughout the USA. He retired after 42 years of service with the company. While in retirement, he started HKM Enterprises, a company inventorying automobiles for First Security Bank.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed music, farming, horseback riding, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Alden is survived by his son, Gary (Yaying) Hill of Idaho Falls; sister, Colleen (Kenneth) McGary of Ucon, ID; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; daughters, Sharlene Marie Durtschi and Debra "Debbie" Irene Sheen; sister, Joyce Koster; and brother-in-law, Wilford Koster.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 2, 2020