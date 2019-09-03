|
Alese Syrene Arthur Stewart Lortz, 51, of Salmon, passed away August 31, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Alese was born December 4, 1967, in Casper, WY, to Thomas Stewart and Alese Revere Arthur Stewart. She grew up and attended schools in Casper and Riverton, WY.
On December 21, 2008, she married Russell James Lortz in Salmon, ID. Together they raised her two children, Jessie and Allicen. Alese and Russell made their home in Salmon, Idaho.
She was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She enjoyed dancing, singing, loving her family, and praising Jesus Christ for her family's salvation.
Alese is survived by her husband, Russell James Lortz of Salmon, ID; daughter, Allicen Martinez of Salmon, ID; son, Jessie Martinez of Boise, ID; father, Thomas Stewart of South Dakota; brother, Thomas Arthur of South Dakota; sister, Brenda Arthur of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lisa Arthur Davis of Denver, Colorado; brother, Lloyd Oldman of Riverton, Wyoming; father-in-law, Dr. James Leroy Lortz of Idaho Steele Products, residing in Salmon, ID; and four grandchildren, Allic, Anndi, Hope, and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alese Revere Arthur; grandfather, William Arthur, Sr.; grandmother, Mary Elsie Arthur, sisters, Quanna Arthur, Tracy Arthur, and Stephanie Arthur; brother, Douglas Arthur; and daughter, Raven Lortz.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery .
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Sept. 3, 2019