Alexander Charles Mattie Snider, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 1, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Alex was born April 14, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to George Alexander Perrie Snider and Marguerite Katherine Chandler Snider. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School and studied welding.
On August 14, 1999, he married the true love of his life, Mary Alberta Carter in Reno, Nevada. Alex and Mary made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Alex worked as an equipment operator for and as an installation for Halpin Dairy Supply.
He was a Christian. He loved listening to music and enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Mary Snider of Idaho Falls, ID; their three daughters, Maryann Carter of Idaho Falls, ID, Terri Dixon of Idaho Falls, ID, Anette Davis of Idaho Falls, ID; joined with his three children, daughter, Jessica (Jared) Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; and his sons, Blake Snider of Boise, ID and Derek Snider of Kentucky; brother, Creel Snider of Reno, NV; and fourteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Snider.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 785 First Street, with Pastor Matt McGukin officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please help Mary with the cost of Alex's final expenses by donating in care of Wood Funeral Home.
