Alexandria Candice M. "Candi" Barrington, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 2, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Candi was born November 1, 1980, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Mont D. McGreevy and Nancy Diane Davis McGreevy. She grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Century High School. She also attended EITC where she earned her associate's degree in web design.
On December 9, 1995, she married David L. Barrington in Pocatello. Together, they raised a daughter, Catherine. Candi and David made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she enjoyed working in data entry.
Candi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was fascinated by history- especially the history of cemeteries. She enjoyed reading, camping, and going on car rides. She also loved cats and visiting her sister-in-law's herd of dogs. Her favorite place in the world was New Orleans.
Candi is survived by her loving husband, David L. Barrington of Idaho Falls, ID; and a daughter, Catherine (Debbie) Barrington of Preston, ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mont and Nancy McGreevy; and her grandparents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Both visitations will be held at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.