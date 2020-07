Alfred (Al) S Cordon born 1934 in Ashton ID beloved father and grandfather died 7/20/20 in Kaysville UT. Alfred was preceded in death by his wife. A diligent missionary; he relentlessly worked to find cousins and connect with relatives. He lived his lifea€™s motto to the enda€"Dona€™t Ever Give Up! He brought joy to all he met. www.premierfuneral.com