Alice Elaine Darling, 74, of Nampa, passed away March 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center. She was under the care of Orchards of Cascadia Nampa.
Elaine was born September 24, 1945, in Nevada City, CA, to Earl Darling and Barbara Lavon Campbell Darling. They moved to Idaho Falls, ID, when Elaine was one year old. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls.
Elaine worked as a School Bus Driver for School District #91 since she was 19 until she retired in 2010.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. While living at the Orchards she loved working in the garden, taking care of the fishpond and ducks. She loved playing bingo as well.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Leslie McIntire of Nampa, ID; son, Steve Davis of Cornelius, OR; grandsons, Brandon Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kris Crossly of Anchorage, AK; granddaughters, Hali Johnson and Katelyn McIntire of Nampa, ID; nephew, Cody Rumsey of Idaho Falls, ID; niece, Kimra Ogren of Idaho Falls; and 6 great grandchildren, Deija, Kaydn, Gavyn, Devin, Ryker, and Bowyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Barbara Darling; sister, Pauline Marquez; and daughter, Paula Dee Davis.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2020