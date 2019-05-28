Services Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services 825 E 17th Street Idaho Falls , ID 83404 (208) 522-7424 Resources More Obituaries for Alice Haga Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Haga

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Alice Katherine Irwin was born on July 23, 1932 to James Elmer Irwin and Winifred Catherine Wall in Butte, Montana. When Alice was young the family moved to Idaho Falls, she lived there until she passed. She was the second of four children. She participated in choir and plays while in school. She graduated from Idaho Falls High. She excelled at math and English. She was a self-proclaimed "wild child".



She married her sweetheart Tom Haga on November 10, 1958. The couple was married in Oregon as interracial marriages were illegal at the time. Alice worked most of her life as a bank teller. Alice enjoyed bowling and loved to read. She was even known to have a book in her hand at the bowling alley. Later in life she also took up needlepoint. She and Tom were active members in JACL.



Alice passed away peacefully in her home on May 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Naoma, Helen, and Richard; husband Tom, and daughter Andrea. She is survived by her sons Steven (Lesley) and Brian; six grandchildren (Ashton, Sydney, Danielle, Mikayla, Jessica, and Josh), and six great grandchildren (Hadlee, Ethan, Ridger, Jax, Tate, and Ruth Alice).



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Buck-Miller-Hann Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be at 4:00 pm with a service following at 5:00 pm. Published in Post Register on May 28, 2019