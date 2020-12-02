Allan Edward Kolbet, age 83, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Monday, November 30 2020.Born December 13, 1936, in Hayes Center Nebraska to Charles and Cecilia Kolbet.Al's first visit to Idaho was in 1951 at the age of 16. He worked for his uncles on a farm for spud harvest. After the fall work was done, he went back to Nebraska.He must have loved Idaho. He came back and worked different jobs in farming or ranching in the following years.In 1958 dad was drafted into the Army and was stationed in California. After his service ended, he returned to Idaho and started dating Matilda Newman.They were married on November 5, 1960 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Idaho Falls.In 1961 the Army re-enlisted him, and was stationed in Texas. While in Texas, Matilda moved there to be with him during his service. He always liked to say he was in an Army division with Elvis Presley. He would say he was a good guy down to earth; you wouldn't even know he was famous. He offered me tickets to his concerts all the time, I guess I should have gone to one of the concerts.They purchased a farm in Osgood, North of Idaho Falls and farmed there until their retirement After retirement they moved back to Matilda's childhood home in Idaho Falls. After retirement fishing became their main "JOB" and they loved their job! Going anytime they could.Al will be remembered for many things; His ability to out fish anyone except Ma. His love for all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many others who he considered family. And especially his friendship with so many. He rarely went anywhere without knowing someone. He was known by many that love him as Uncle Al.Allan is preceded in death by his wife Matilda, his parents Charles and Cecilia Kolbet, brother Clifford Kolbet, sisters Loretta Niblock and her husband Junior, and sister-in-law Beverly KolbetSurvived by his children John (Jana) Kolbet, James (Jacqueline) Kolbet, Karl (Kim) Kolbet and Carolina Kolbet, sisters: Rita Kolbet, Isabelle (John) Heinzman, Leona (Chuck) Sonday, brothers: Harold (Lona) Kolbet, Kenneth (Elaine) Kolbet, Roger (Lynn) Kolbet, Leon Kolbet, Floyd (Jan) Kolbet,Grandchildren, Brandie Wise, Ashley Johnson, Korey Kolbet, Blair Kolbet, John Christensen, Hunter Kolbet, Alex Kolbet, Tyrell Herrera, Taylor Kolbet, Cody Kolbet, and many others that loved him as uncle Al or papa Al.Great grandchildren, Marcus, Emmie, Artemys, Cassious, Taylin, Furyann, Reagan, Alex, Donovan, Mattix, Ema, and Hazley.A family services will be held on Friday the 4th of December, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial services will be held at 12:30 at the New Sweden Cemetery following the service, friends are welcome to the graveside serviceIn lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the St. John Paul II parish, 145, 9th St Idaho Falls, Idaho. 83401There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date.