|
|
|
With love and gratitude for the life of our mother, we sadly announce her passing. Alta Fay Nielsen Hansen passed away at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho on April 17, 2020 at the age of 90.
Fay was born on June 27, 1929 in Kimball, Idaho to Leslie Moroni Nielsen and Carrie Louisa Landon Nielsen. She grew up on the family farm and attended school at Kimball and Firth, graduating from Firth High School in 1948. While in high school, Fay was a member of the Pep Band playing the trumpet and baritone horn.
Fay met her sweetheart, Wilmer J Hansen in high school and they were married on June 1, 1948. To this union were born five children, Brent, Cheryl, Terry, Lana, and Lori. They lived in Kimball, and Blackfoot before moving to Mackay in 1952.
Fay worked as a secretary for the ASCS Office and in housekeeping at Lost River Hospital and as a clinic receptionist. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and severed in various callings. She belonged to Lost River Historical Society, and Omaha Woodman Gutter Gussie Bowling League. Fay enjoyed having cook outs with her family, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed coin collecting, crocheting, puzzles, bowling, cross word puzzles, and playing games.
Fay is survived by her daughters, Lana (Loy) Pehrson, and Lori Loftin; sister, Lalah (Jim) Cameron; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; children, Brent, Cheryl and Terry; parents, Leslie and Carrie Nielsen; and siblings, Leslie, Don, Val Dean and Erma.
A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hawker Lost River Funeral Home in Arco . Interment will follow at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
A live broadcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 18, 2020