Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Althea Gunderson
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Menan Stake Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Menan Stake Center
Althea Gunderson


1938 - 2019
Althea Gunderson Obituary
Althea Lechtenberg Gunderson, 81, died November 18, 2019 in Queen Valley, AZ. She was married to Neil Gunderson, and is survived by two children, Jeff Gunderson and Julie Green, as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Menan Stake Center at 11:00 a.m. The family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby and Saturday prior to the service at the Stake Center from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 21, 2019
