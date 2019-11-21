|
Althea Lechtenberg Gunderson, 81, died November 18, 2019 in Queen Valley, AZ. She was married to Neil Gunderson, and is survived by two children, Jeff Gunderson and Julie Green, as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Menan Stake Center at 11:00 a.m. The family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby and Saturday prior to the service at the Stake Center from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
