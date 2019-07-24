Alyce Byrne Clark passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019 in Arco, Idaho from complications from surgery.



Alyce was born September 4, 1938 in Chapin Idaho the child of Arthur and Laura Byrne. She was raised in Teton Valley and in 1959 she married Del Clark in Jackson, Wyoming. They made their home in Riverton, Wyoming; Ontario, Oregon; and Prairie City, Oregon. In 1967 they moved to Mackay, Idaho.



Alyce and Del have five children, Sue (Hugger) Jokinen of Stanley, Idaho; Del "Rawhide" (Leisa) Clark Jr. of Malta; Bo (Lewene) Clark of Darlington; Debbie (Tracy) Park of Mackay; Lariata "Mushy" (Russ) Meacham of Cle Elum, WA.



After Del's death, Alyce worked for the US Forest Service and the City of Mackay; retiring in January 2018.



She was a member of the Mackay Rodeo Association, the Mackay Lions Club, The American Legion, Mountain Borah Cowbells, Lost River Museum Association, and the South Custer EMT.



She loved rock hunting, playing cards, dump digging, and many other things, but mostly she loved spending time with her family.



Survivors include her children, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, with 4 new great grands on the way.



She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, seven siblings, a grandson BoDean Clark, and a granddaughter Laura Park.



Funeral services will be Monday July 29,2019 at the Mackay High School Auditorium at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Chilly Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 24, 2019