Amber Gail Jackson, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Amber was born May 7, 1942, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Edward Murtaugh Grant and Roma Staples Grant. She grew up in Osgood and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
Amber worked as a Seamstress for Yellowstone Leather for over fifty years. She also worked for Walmart for 20 years and loved serving her customers.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting. Her family was her favorite past time.
Amber is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Brian) Lott of Rigby, ID; daughter, Trudy (Jerry) Ellingford of Roberts, ID; daughter, Tricia Griffith of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Andrew Hathaway of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rebecca (Craig) Kirkpatrick of Meridian, ID; brother, David (Bonnie) Grant of Ririe, ID; brother, Roy Grant of Ririe, ID; 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Roma Grant; son, Jeffery Grant Fryer; brothers, Rodney Grant and Kent Grant; and sister, Carol Grant.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. The family will visit with friends from 10 - 11 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests that you bring your own chair to the service.
