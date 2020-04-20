|
Amy Hirschi Brizzee of Idaho Falls passed away at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Amy was born on May 10, 1920, in Sugar City, Idaho to William and Edith Ella James Hirschi. She was born at home and was the second of five children: Forrest, Amy, Eva, Jay, and Gene. She grew up in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1938. She went on to attend Ricks College where she studied shorthand and business. There, she met the love of her life, Charles Porter Brizzee, at a Gold and Green Ball.
On June 4, 1940, she married Charles in the Salt Lake City Temple having received permission from Elder Joseph Fielding Smith to marry. Two days later Charles left for his mission to California, During their early marriage, they lived in Washington D.C. where Amy worked for the Housing Administration and Charles worked for the FBI. After returning, they lived primarily in Eastern Idaho. Together they had six children: Marsha, Paul, Scott, Brenda, Bart, and Marlene. Charles passed away on November 4, 1987.
Prior to her marriage, Amy was a secretary to the President of Ricks College. Later she was the secretary to the Bonneville School Dist. 93 Superintendent, and a secretary at Bonneville High School and Ammon Jr. High.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Amy served as Relief Society President, Primary President, and in the Young Women's organization. She also served in the office of the Idaho Falls Temple.
Amy loved making porcelain dolls, personalized cards, creating family history books, and crocheting. She was a "project engineer", wherein she always had a project underway. She was especially devoted to her family who has described her:
"She had the biggest heart, and she had a unique way of making you always feel special."
"She knew all of our birthdays and took pride in letting everyone know that family was everything to her."
" She taught us Christlike lessons"
" She taught by example"
"So selfless, empathetic, loving, caring, and giving to everyone."
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to One Source Hospice, especially Emily, Tegan and Corine for the care they gave Amy and the family.
Amy is survived by her brother, Jay Hirschi; her children: Paul (Penny, deceased) Brizzee. Scott (Debbie) Brizzee, Brenda (Rick) Storer, Marlene Brizzee all of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Bart (Patty) Brizzee of Yucaipa, California; 26 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren with one more on the way, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, her husband, Charles, and her infant daughter, Marsha, and her daughter-in-law, Penny.
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Burton Cemetery in Rexburg, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020