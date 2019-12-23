Home

Anastasia Landeros


1939 - 2019
Anastasia Landeros Obituary
Anastasia Landeros, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2019, at her home.

Anastasia was born July 15, 1939, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Regino Landeros and Jesusita Ochoa.

Anastasia made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Anastasia was a homemaker and worked as a custodian for a hotel. Anastasia was also a member of the Catholic church. She very much enjoyed spending time with friends. She was also very artistic and was kind and loving to everyone she met. She'll be remembered as a good friend who was always looking to help someone in need.

Anastasia is survived by her son, David A. Willott of Mesa, AZ; daughters, Carmen Torres of Laveen, AZ, and Dora Cavazos of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Carissa N. Torres, Felix L. Torres, Alonzo J. Torres, Cesar M. Torres, Gabriel Cavazos, Anthony Willott, David Willott, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Leila S. Cavazos, Andrew J. Cavazos, Josue G. Aniceto, Hadassah Willott; and sisters and brothers, Julie, Manuela, Mary, Frances, Lupe, Jose, and Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 23, 2019
