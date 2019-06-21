Resources More Obituaries for Andrea VanMiddendorp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrea VanMiddendorp

1980 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Andrea Nicole (Little Mama) VanMiddendorp, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, from an automobile accident.



Andrea was born on February 7, 1980, in Stockton, CA to Michael Hicks and Rita Brock Hicks. She grew up in Manteca, CA. She graduated from Sierra High School in 1998.



On December 10, 2001, she married Roger DeWayne VanMiddendorp in Stockton, California. Together they had 10 children: Savanah, Roger Jr., Emily, Jonah, Zacchaeus, Levi, Benjamin, Josephine, Josiah, and Hadassah. The family moved from California to Idaho Falls in 2014.



Andrea worked as a librarian, a swim instructor at Gold's Gym and for Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



She loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and hanging out at the lake. She loved being a wife, mom, and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Roger Sr.; her children: Savanah, Roger Jr., Emily, Jonah, Zacchaeus, Levi, Benjamin, Josephine, Josiah, and Hadassah all of Idaho Falls,ID; her parents: Michael and Rita Hicks of California; her brother, Matthew Hicks of California.



Memorial services will be held from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10854 41st East, Ucon, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls.