Andrew "Andy" Lee Baker, age 60 of St. Anthony, Idaho, and lifetime resident of Southeast Idaho, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Andy was born December 6, 1959 in Rigby, Idaho to Norman and Josephine Smith Baker. He was raised in Ammon, Idaho and attended Hillview Elementary, Ammon Jr. High and graduated from Bonneville High School. On June 3, 1983, he married Susanne Marion Tavenner in Dubois, Idaho. Andy worked in the farming and trucking industry throughout his life; most recently he owned and operated A-S R.V. Transport.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and chariot racing. Above all he loved his family; his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Susanne Baker of St. Anthony; Daughter, Roslynn Kate (Edward) Murray of Rexburg, Idaho; sons, Levi Darby Baker of Orifino, Denver Wade Baker of St. Anthony; brother, Michael (Vesta) Baker; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Harold Baker and sister, Leona Walker. A memorial services will be held in his honor at a later date. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 27, 2020