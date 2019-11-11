|
Aneita J Weeks, 88, our beloved mother, grandmother and best friend, passed away on November 8, 2019, with her family by her side.
Aneita was born on February 13, 1931, in Freedom, Wyoming, to Glen Lamar and Alice Augusta Jenkins.
On October 20, 1949, she married Jay Weeks, her eternal companion. They moved to Swan Valley, Idaho, where they raised their five children. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm until the kids were in school. In 1965, she started working various jobs outside the home, but most importantly she made sure that her family came first. Aneita worked at the Irwin Elementary School District #92, Farmer's Home Administration, and at the Irwin Post Office. She enjoyed the friends and relationships she made throughout the years.
Aneita was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various positions including Sunday School Teacher, Primary Presidency, Relief Society Presidency, music leader positions and many other callings. The past couple of years her greatest passion was knitting baby caps for the humanitarian program.
Her family meant everything to her. She was the rock that held the family together with unconditional love.
Aneita is survived by her daughter, Glenna Bitton of Salt Lake City, UT, son, Randy (Jeanette)Weeks of Rexburg, ID;
daughter, Debbie (Randy) Woolstenhulme of Victor, ID, daughter, Ronda (Bob) Hammer of Driggs, ID, son, Dee Jay (Camie) Weeks of Firth, ID,and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Lyman 1st Ward, 1952 West 6000 South in Rexburg, with Brother Romrell officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Swan Valley Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2019