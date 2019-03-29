Resources More Obituaries for Angela Harkness Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angela Harkness

1969 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Angela Nichole Harkness of San Jose passed away unexpectedly in Nov. 2018 at her home. She was 49 years 1 mo. old and was born in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 14, 1969, and was the oldest of 3 children. After spending her formative years in Idaho Falls and Boise, she moved to the Bay Area of San Francisco working in a high-tech job. There she met and married Roger Quintin.



Her passing was very sudden and heart-wrenching for those she left behind, but we know she's at peace. Angela is survived by her son Cody River Quintin of Sacramento; mother Dale Anne Mondy of Nampa, Idaho; sister Karrie Harkness of Layton, Utah; brother William and (Kim) of Kuna, Idaho; sister Staci (Allen) Nash Benton City, Washington; Melissa and (Tom) Barrett of Rigby, Idaho; Heidi (Dustin) Reeder of Firth, Idaho; brother Ethan (Becca) Harkness of Roberts, Idaho. She is preceded in death by Heather Harkness and Myles Harkness. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Caldwell, 911 Everest St., Caldwell, Idaho. Published in Post Register on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries