|
|
|
Anita Ellen Clement Cook of Goshen, Idaho, peacefully passed away on
Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with her children by her side. She was
88 years old.
Anita was born on January 10, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Albert Leland
Clement and Ellen Christine Frederiksen Clement. She was raised in Idaho Falls,
Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
After graduation from high school she attended Ricks College where she met the
love of her life, Leland Jay ("L.Jay") Cook. They were married on July 12, 1950 in the
Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She was a stay at home farmer's wife and mother to six
daughters.
Anita was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
and served faithfully in all of her church callings. She served many years as a Pink
Lady volunteer at the Idaho Falls Hospital and made lifetime friends participating in
Sons of Norway. She was an avid reader and genealogist.
She is survived by her children, Kristine Purcell (Terry, deceased); Janna
Wheeler (Michael); Jolene Reeder (Karl); Judy Nulph (Mark); Carolyn Howard (Brent);
and Jerri Ane Cook; 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; her sisters Lois
Freemen; Barbara Mathewson; Debra Birt; and Karen Howell; her brothers-in-law and
sisters- in-law, Afton Cook ; Elaine Hanny Larsen; Phyllis Clement; Illa Mae and Newell
K. Richardson; and Evelyn and Alva Harris. She was preceded in death by her
husband, parents, sisters, Shirley Jean Clement and Betty Bowles, brothers David
Clement and Gary Williams, son-in-law, Terry Purcell, grandson Jayson Purcell and
great-granddaughter, Johanna Jamesen.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Presto Ward
Chapel (792 North 1090 East) in Goshen. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen
Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 17, 2019
Read More