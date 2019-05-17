Home

Anita Cook


Anita Cook Obituary
Anita Ellen Clement Cook of Goshen, Idaho, peacefully passed away on

Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with her children by her side. She was

88 years old.

Anita was born on January 10, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Albert Leland

Clement and Ellen Christine Frederiksen Clement. She was raised in Idaho Falls,

Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.

After graduation from high school she attended Ricks College where she met the

love of her life, Leland Jay ("L.Jay") Cook. They were married on July 12, 1950 in the

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She was a stay at home farmer's wife and mother to six

daughters.

Anita was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

and served faithfully in all of her church callings. She served many years as a Pink

Lady volunteer at the Idaho Falls Hospital and made lifetime friends participating in

Sons of Norway. She was an avid reader and genealogist.

She is survived by her children, Kristine Purcell (Terry, deceased); Janna

Wheeler (Michael); Jolene Reeder (Karl); Judy Nulph (Mark); Carolyn Howard (Brent);

and Jerri Ane Cook; 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; her sisters Lois

Freemen; Barbara Mathewson; Debra Birt; and Karen Howell; her brothers-in-law and

sisters- in-law, Afton Cook ; Elaine Hanny Larsen; Phyllis Clement; Illa Mae and Newell

K. Richardson; and Evelyn and Alva Harris. She was preceded in death by her

husband, parents, sisters, Shirley Jean Clement and Betty Bowles, brothers David

Clement and Gary Williams, son-in-law, Terry Purcell, grandson Jayson Purcell and

great-granddaughter, Johanna Jamesen.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Presto Ward

Chapel (792 North 1090 East) in Goshen. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen

Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 17, 2019
