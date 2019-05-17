Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Anita Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anita Cook

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Anita Ellen Clement Cook of Goshen, Idaho, peacefully passed away on



Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with her children by her side. She was



88 years old.



Anita was born on January 10, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Albert Leland



Clement and Ellen Christine Frederiksen Clement. She was raised in Idaho Falls,



Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.



After graduation from high school she attended Ricks College where she met the



love of her life, Leland Jay ("L.Jay") Cook. They were married on July 12, 1950 in the



Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She was a stay at home farmer's wife and mother to six



daughters.



Anita was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints



and served faithfully in all of her church callings. She served many years as a Pink



Lady volunteer at the Idaho Falls Hospital and made lifetime friends participating in



Sons of Norway. She was an avid reader and genealogist.



She is survived by her children, Kristine Purcell (Terry, deceased); Janna



Wheeler (Michael); Jolene Reeder (Karl); Judy Nulph (Mark); Carolyn Howard (Brent);



and Jerri Ane Cook; 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; her sisters Lois



Freemen; Barbara Mathewson; Debra Birt; and Karen Howell; her brothers-in-law and



sisters- in-law, Afton Cook ; Elaine Hanny Larsen; Phyllis Clement; Illa Mae and Newell



K. Richardson; and Evelyn and Alva Harris. She was preceded in death by her



husband, parents, sisters, Shirley Jean Clement and Betty Bowles, brothers David



Clement and Gary Williams, son-in-law, Terry Purcell, grandson Jayson Purcell and



great-granddaughter, Johanna Jamesen.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Presto Ward



Chapel (792 North 1090 East) in Goshen. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen



Cemetery.



