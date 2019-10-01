|
Anita Louise (Loia) Hosking, 87, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 30, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Home.
Anita was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Bianca and Dominic Loia. She had two sisters, Erminia Urbany and Tulia Angera, who were 15 and 16 years older respectively.
She graduated from Iron Mountain High School and then went to Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago where she earned a degree in Registered Nursing. She worked at a doctor's office in Iron Mountain until her marriage to Roy Hosking in 1956. She then moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where Roy's ship was stationed. This is where their first son, Jeffrey, was born. Anita also worked as a nurse in the Charleston hospital.
She and her husband subsequently moved to Issaquah, Washington, then to Boulder, Colorado, where their second son, Craig, was born. The family then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and finally to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1967.
Anita was a people-person and thoroughly enjoyed being with others. She was well-known for striking up conversations with complete strangers. She particularly liked young children and worked at Dora Erickson School as a remedial reading tutor.
Anita also enjoyed entertaining in her home and was an excellent cook- especially of Italian cuisine. Aside from the role of wife and mother, Anita was a proud grandmother to four grandsons and one granddaughter. Throughout their 63 years of marriage, Anita and her husband traveled extensively in the United States, South America, Central America, and Europe. When Anita reached her eighties, she was afflicted with Parkinson's disease. The last months of her life were spent at Lincoln Court special care unit.
Anita is survived by her loving husband, Roy; sons, Jeff (Diana) Hosking of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Craig (Cheryl) Hosking of Glastonbury, Connecticut; grandsons, Seth (Andrea) Hosking of Billings, Montana, Grant Hosking of Billings, Montana, Noel Hosking of Seattle, Washington, and Ian Hosking of New York, New York; and granddaughter, Miranda Hosking of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Anita lived a long, happy, fruitful, and full life. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was a devout member of the Catholic faith. She will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 1, 2019