1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ann Merlynn Miller Stucki , 76, passed away April 26, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born on April 3, 1943, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Albert Ellsworth and Ellen Dunn Miller.



She attended Emerson Elementary, Fielding High School, Brigham Young University, Harriman Community College and Eastern Idaho Technical College. In October 1964 she married Nolan D. Stucki in the Logan LDS Temple.



She was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for a local business and the INL. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was playing the piano for the primary children to sing. She served as mission secretary in the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission with her husband, Nolan. At the time of her passing Ann was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ellen Miller; and her husband, Nolan. She is survived by four daughters, Julie (Alan) Asay of St. George, Utah; Sharlyn Johnston of Rigby, Idaho; Camille (Steven) Boyle of Wickenburg, Arizona; and Ellen Stucki of Murray, Utah; and three stepchildren, Kim (Tammy) Stucki of Shingle Springs, California; Tonja (Charles) Randall of St. Joseph, Michigan; Dahl (Sharon) Stucki of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She and Nolan had 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include sister, Gwen Bartschi, and brothers, Al Miller, Ted (Peggy) Miller and Taft Miller.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Coltman Church Building, 12448 N. 5th E., Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.