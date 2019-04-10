Resources More Obituaries for Annabelle Muir Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annabelle Muir

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Annabelle Knowles Muir, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 9, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Annabelle was born July 25, 1945, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to William Ross Knowles and Agnes Hannah Sharp Knowles. She grew up and attended schools in Bancroft, Idaho and graduated from North Gem High School. She also attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah and received an Associate's Degree.



On January 7, 1966, she married Bill Muir in Logan, Utah. To this union were born two children: Scott and Pamela. Annabelle and Bill were later divorced. Annabelle was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker who also worked as a bookkeeper in the real estate business.



Annabelle was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She had many friends and enjoyed being with them. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and loved watching her grandchildren in sporting events. She especially loved watching Skyline High School events and was a member of the executive board of the Booster Club for 25 years.



Annabelle is survived by her daughter, Pam (Travis) Myers of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Scott (Katie) Muir of Paul, ID; sister, Marty Latham of Inkom, ID; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry Knowles and Grant Knowles.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Taylor Crossing Ward (2040 Brentwood Drive) with Bishop Matt Gardels officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Bancroft Cemetery.



Published in Post Register on Apr. 10, 2019