Anne Rittenhouse Alexander, 85, of Salem, OR died Thursday, March 26. Anne was born June 20, 1934 in Denver, CO. Anne grew up in Borger, Texas, where she met and married Donald Ray Alexander. Don and Anne settled in Stinnett, Texas, and started a family. Don and Anne lived in New Mexico, Colorado, Iowa, and Idaho. Through these journeys, Anne was a school teacher, Administrative Assistant at Colorado State University, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Board of Realtors, as well as being an active volunteer in the communities in which she lived.
Ann worked with the Battered Woman's Shelter to pass legislation on a Domestic Violence Bill, the Harbor House for Youth sponsoring teen parent programs, the Idaho Falls Literacy Council, and the America Reads Literacy Program. Anne received the Idaho Governors' Award for Volunteer Service to Woman and Children and was nominated for President Regan's Volunteer Action Award. Anne served on the Regional Council for Children and Youth and was named Outstanding Regional Council Member in 1987.
After retiring in 1996, Don and Anne traveled extensively. Alaska, the British Isles, Mexico's Copper Canyon, China and Tibet, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and lastly Australia and New Zealand. In September 2002, Don was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In 2003 Don and Anne settled in Salem, OR to be closer to family.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband Don in 2006. She is survived by her sister Alice Tackett and husband Gene, a brother; William Walter Rittenhouse, her three sons; William Alexander and wife Meegan Zimmerman, Mark and Ann Alexander, Don and Karla Alexander, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Through her life Anne was a devoted wife, loving Mother, and a compassionate, generous friend. She will be deeply missed by all.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 4, 2020