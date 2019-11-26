|
|
|
Anne Ruth Peterson, 70, of Rigby ID, died November 22, 2019 at her home in Rigby.
She was born June 3, 1949 in Downey, CA, to Merle & Louise Fye. Graduated from Moscow High School -1968. Graduated Lewis Clark State College with a degree in Police Science. She met her husband in Lewiston ID, Anne and Mark fell in love, Anne asked Mark to marry her & he said yes. They were married in September 1973 in Shelley, ID. 15 months later they were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Survivors include her husband Mark of Rigby ID, two sons Jesse & Andy both of Idaho Falls, & daughter Aleacia of Billing MT, with four grandchildren.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several positions, including homemaking leader, primary teacher, Cub Scout leader. Anne loved sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, ATV riding, camping with family & friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the LDS Church, 364 N. 4100 Rigby, ID. A viewing will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Rigby ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 26, 2019