Annette Merrill Bair, 76, of Moreland, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Annette was born March 27, 1944 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Clifford Gibbs Merrill and Rowena Murdock Merrill. She has been a lifetime resident of the Moreland area. She attended elementary school in Moreland and graduated from Snake River High School. Following graduation she attended and graduated from Grimm's Business School in Pocatello, ID.
On April 12, 1963 she married Richard L. Bair in the Idaho Falls Temple. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2016.
Annette worked for Grace Sandberg Photography Studio during high school and prior to college. She worked briefly as a secretary for Atomic Energy Commission and for over 20 years at Moreland Elementary, while also running the family farm and car dealership with her husband. She gave selfless service to others, including taking care of her father in his later years and her husband after he suffered a debilitating stroke.
Annette was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in Primary, Stake Young Women's, Relief Society Presidencies, Ward Choir director, and Choir. She served as a teacher, visiting teacher, and enjoyed ministering to others. She was an ordinance worker at the Idaho Falls Temple. Annette was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Annette enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming, softball, sewing, canning, cooking, singing, playing the piano, caring for others, visiting with friends, reading the scriptures, and doing temple work. She also enjoyed participating in PTA to support her children in sports and was a huge Snake River Panthers and BYU fan. She loved filling her time supporting her grandchildren in their sports, plays, recitals, and all of their life events. In her later years she enjoyed traveling with family and siblings on family retreats.
Annette is survived by her children: Matthew (Elizabeth) Bair of Kimberly, ID, Cindy (Alan) Habel of Kallispell, MT, Jodi (Daniel) Moss of South Jordan, UT, William (Lisa) Bair of Kirkland, WA, Charlie (Fawn) Bair of Aberdeen, ID, Brad (Shae) Bair of Kimberly, ID, Jake (Amie) Bair of Smithfield, UT, Jannette (Jason) Williams of Fruitland, ID and Liz (Jose) Carranza of Moreland, ID; siblings: Roger (Sheron) Merrill of Jacksonville, FL; Sue (Blaine) Pharis of Mountain Home, ID; Brent (Deborah) Merrill of Haughton, LA; Kent (Robin) Merrill of Boise, ID; and Jerry (Marianne) Merrill of Rexburg, ID; and 39 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bair; her parents, Clifford and Rowena Merrill; sisters Peggy Lue Merrill and Gaye Merrill.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6 to 8pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.