1/1
Anthony De Giulio
1939 - 2020
Anthony Paul De Giulio, 80, of Pingree, passed away, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Tony was born December 25, 1939 in Pingree, Idaho to Suzio L and Mary Busico De Giulio.

Tony attended grade school in Pingree and Snake River Junior High, before graduating from Snake River High School. He then attended Idaho State University where he joined ROTC. Following ISU, he received his legal degree from Willamette University in Salem, OR. Tony served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received many medals and awards. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He put together and monitored the first US Army trial defense service.

Tony married Barbara Marie Whiting, together they had four children. They later divorced. On February 4, 1983 he married Nadine Eileen Semler in Colorado Springs, CO.

Upon his honorable discharge in September of 1993 he continued to live in Virginia for a couple of years before moving home to Pingree. Tony then opened up the De Giulio Law Office in Blackfoot in March of 1996. He fully retired in 2005.

Tony was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He loved to read especially western or history books. He also loved to fix things and he could build anything.

Tony is survived by his wife, Nadine of Pingree; children, Nicolas Anthony De Giulio of Idaho Falls, Leslie Ann De Giulio of Blackfoot, Toni Jeanne Andrews of Washington, and Gionina Piccolina De Giulio of Idaho Falls; sister, Anna Kesterson of Oregon; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynn Marie; and brothers, Eugene and Ernie De Giulio.

A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home. A rosary service will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
