Anthony 'Tony' Hamblin Riding, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Tony was born on January 6, 1931, in St. George, Utah to William E and Veva Hamblin Riding. He grew up in St. George, UT, Ogden, UT, and Mountain View, WY. He graduated from Mountain View High School in 1949.
In January 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War and earned the Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on November 22, 1954. He was proud to volunteer with American Legion.
On June 11, 1955, he married Anita Elaine Walton in Evanston, Wyoming. Anita passed away on February 6, 2006. He later married Arlene McCabe on July 28, 2007.
While living in Utah Tony worked for Utah State Highway Patrol, Utah Power and Light. He later lived in Grace, Idaho and finally in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Tony was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various positions including as Scout Leader, High Priest Leader, Home Teacher. He and his wife Anita served a mission in Cove Fort, Utah.
He enjoyed motorcycling, snow machining, hunting, and fishing. His favorite time was spent with his family. Tony was service-oriented and always willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene McCabe Riding of Idaho Falls, ID; sons: Anthony Walton Riding of Kemmerer, WY and Steven Mark (Gaye) Riding of Rexburg, ID; daughter-in-law, Monica Riding Barnam of Elko, NV; sister, Margaret Riding Balfour of Baker City, OR; stepdaughter, Wendy (Kip) Michaels of Layton, UT; stepsons: Mikeal (Veronica) McCabe of Rigby, ID and Todd McCabe of Idaho Falls, ID; 10 grandchildren, 7 stepgrandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita Elaine Riding; son, Richard Allen Riding; brother, Kenneth Riding; his parents, William E and Veva Riding; Stepson, Mark (Lori) McCabe; and stepdaughter, MaryAnne McCabe.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Eastern Idaho and Dr. Scott Taylor for their help, guidance, and care during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. The family will receive friends from 9-9:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m., Thursday at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Utah, where military rites will be performed. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019