Anya (Fridley) Moedl
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anya Marie Moedl (Fridley) returned to heaven on May 14, 2020. She is now at peace. May she run with the wild horses like she always wanted. She will be missed by her family and friends that were blessed by her kind loving spirit. She would help anyone in need even if it meant she herself would go without. That is just who she was. She is survived by her daughter Sativa Pena, a son Sky Fridley, her mother Barbara and Roy Bench, father Gahlen and Tiina Fridley, brothers Gahlen Fridley, Kendrick Fridley, nephew Elijah Fridley and Kyle (Shannon) Fridley, nieces Emma and Cora, sisters Alyssa Fridley and Aubrey Fridley, and six step-siblings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved