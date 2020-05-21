Arbie Glenn Miller passed away in Seattle on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at age 88. Born July 31, 1931 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Arbie Glenn Sr and Genevieve Phelps Miller, Glenn grew up in St. Anthony, Idaho, attended the University of Idaho and received his dental degree from the University of Washington in 1957, after which he practiced dentistry for the next 56 years in Idaho, California, and Seattle. He married Sidney Eleanor Baldwin in St. Anthony on July 30th, 1955. They raised two sons, Michael and Dana, and two daughters, Brooke and Courtney.



Glenn loved interacting with people. This is one of the reasons he so enjoyed his profession as a dentist. He was truly interested in people's stories, curious by nature, and a lifelong learner. He met each new acquaintance with an open heart and mind. Starting in 1957, he practiced dentistry with his father in St. Anthony, who had been practicing there since 1916. Glenn also practiced in Tustin, California and Idaho Falls. He retired from private practice in 1998, when he and Sidney moved to Seattle to be near their children and grandchildren. Between 2000 and 2013 he worked at Sea Mar Community Health Dental Clinic providing care for low income, underserved and uninsured populations where his experience in private practice proved to be of great value. Glenn's teaching and mentoring skills were very much appreciated by the University of Washington Dental School where he also volunteered during these years.



Throughout his life Glenn was involved in service and social organizations such as Rotary, the Masonic Lodge, and Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Through these organizations he maintained lifelong and meaningful friendships. He also was actively involved in reviewing new dentals products, tools and materials for the Clinicians Report.



Glenn was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Grandfather. He provided his children with many opportunities for learning and instilled a love for outdoor adventure through skiing, hiking, camping , fly fishing, and river rafting. He was also an avid golfer. His passions for the outdoors started with achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and climbing the Grand Teton in Wyoming. Later in life, he enjoyed views of the Olympics from West Seattle near his home.



Glenn was precede in death by his sister Marcile. He is survived by his wife Sidney, his four children, Michael Miller (Norma) of Boise, ID, Brooke Miller (Robin Graham) of Seattle, WA, Courtney Miller (Dan Trager) of Seattle, WA and Dana Miller (Amber Franklin) of Oxford, OH, and grandson Christopher Miller and granddaughters Livia and Elena Trager. In addition to family, his smile, patience, and loving nature will be remember by many.



Donations may be sent to the Sea Mar Community Health Center, the University of Washington Dental School, or a charitable cause of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store