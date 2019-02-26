Resources More Obituaries for Aris Boyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aris Boyle

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Aris Margaret Petersen Boyle passed away February 17, 2019, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was born on February 6, 1928, at Bellingham, Washington. Her parents were Holger (Pete) Petersen, who was born in Odense, Denmark, and May Petersen, who was born in Stratford-On-Avon, England.



Because of the Depression, the family moved to Spokane, Washington, in 1932 for a short time before moving to Moscow, Idaho, where Aris' father worked as a butcher for a meat market there. About 1937, the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where Pete managed a meat market and where Aris graduated from the Lewiston Senior High School in 1946.



In 1950, Aris graduated from the University of Idaho with a major in Journalism and English. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, Mortar Board, the Honor Society and assistant editor of the school magazine, The Argonaut. She worked on other school publications and was active in several other organizations on campus.



In 1949, Aris met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Boyle, Delta Tau Delta, on a blind date which eventually led to their marriage on August 6, 1950, in Lewiston. They then made their home in Idaho Falls.



Aris was employed for a short time by the Post Register before working for the Atomic Energy Commission, now known as the INL. In September of 1951, twins Karen and Gordon Boyle were born, followed by a son, Bruce, June 2, 1953. Aris worked in girl scouts and other local charity organizations.



While raising her family, Aris decided to take up her two favorite sports seriously and became a certified swimming instructor. She then worked to become a fully Certified Ski instructor at Kelly Canyon where she continued to teach skiing for about 40 years. Teaching skiing became a very important part of Aris' life as she watched her students of all ages learn to enjoy the sport of skiing as much as she enjoyed teaching.



Aris was also Secretary/Treasurer of Boyle Land and Livestock Company for many years which was part of L.A. Hartert Real Estate and Insurance Company. Her hobbies included working at Menan Ranch, reading, bicycling, traveling, bridge and spending time with family and friends at the family cabin at Hebdon Lake. She was a member of Chapter A.A.P.E.O. Sisterhood.



Aris' greatest sorrows came when she lost her granddaughter, Abby (Karen's daughter), who was 18 months old, in a farm accident. This tragedy was followed several years later when her grandson, Jake drowned in an accident at Ririe Reservoir. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Hughes Mason.



Survivors include her husband, Dick Boyle; son, Gordon (Roxanne) Boyle; son, Bruce (Joni) Boyle; grandsons, Jess Boyle, Tom (Christine) Mason, Justin (Christy) Nielson, Taner Simon; granddaughters, Brook (Jason) Havens, Jessica (Matt) Fluke and four great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Karen's scholarship fund at Idaho AEYC, 4355 Emerald Street, Boise, Idaho, 83706.



Services will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2019