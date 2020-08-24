On August 23, 2020, our dear sweet wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor and gracious lady, Elma Arlean Beasley, 89, peacefully left this world to join her family in Heaven.
She was born March 13,1931, to Duain Yates Gray and Eudora Elma Pearce in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the second of six children born to this family and the last to leave. She attended school in lona, York, and attended Idaho Falls High School.
While at Idaho Falls High School she had the privilege to sit next to a very talkative young man by the name of Lloyd Jay Beasley. After he teased her a lot, they began dating. After dating for a year and a half, they were married August 10,1948, at her grandfather Pearce's home in lona, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 16,1956. This began their 72 year marriage and they became the parents of 10 wonderful children.
Arlean loved to do volunteer work, participate with Jay in their rock hound hobby, playing games (especially Scrabble and Pinochle) with everyone, reading, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, quilting, crocheting, collecting porcelain dolls, embroidering, writing poetry and being a good friend and neighbor. She was a member of Tops and Kops for over 45 years. She made quilts for all new babies in the family and neighborhood. She also gave each of her grandchildren a quilt when they were married.
Arlean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous positions. She received her Silver Beaver for her work in the Scouting Program. She was a volunteer at the American Red Cross for many years and Arlean and Jay spent many hours helping at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. She was happy to say she was a volunteer until the young age of 88.
Arlean is survived by her loving husband. Jay; sons: Michael (Alice) Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ranon (Christine) St George, Utah, Richard Idaho Falls, Charles (Laura) of Grant, Idaho, Timothy (Michelle) Springville, Nevada, Thomas (Celia) Riverton, Wyoming and William (Michelle) Athol, Idaho; her daughters: Catherine (David) Portrey Boise, Idaho, Yvonne (Ronald) Richie Clinton, Montana and Martha Mills Idaho Falls, Idaho; 53 Grand children, 92 great-grand children, 8 3/4 great-great grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren and their families, making over 260+ descendants.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Edna Flynn, Joyce Cox, and Marie Gray; brother, Jay Gray and stillborn brother, Gray.
