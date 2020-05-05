Arlena May Rackham, 46, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home after battling cancer. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Arlena was born on February 25, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Paul and Sienna Daniels Smith. She grew up in Salt Lake City and Idaho Falls.
On September 10, 1998, she married Zane B. Rackham in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She had 9 children.
She loved being a wife, and mother. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, camping, fishing, going on drives, but most importantly just being with her family.
Arlena was a Christian.
She was survived by her husband, Zane Rackham of Idaho Falls, ID; her children: Leeanna (Gerald) Taylor of Puyallup, WA, Tony (Nicole) Rackham, Zane Rackham, Breanna Lecheminant, Sorcha Rackham, Arlena Rackham, and Caroline Rackham all of Idaho Falls, ID; her mother, Sienna (Doug) Stewart of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings: Corinna (Dana) Harris and James (Heather) Peterson; and 15 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Paul Smith, and her son, Allen Rackham.
Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on May 5, 2020.