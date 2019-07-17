Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Arlene DeRoche Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlene DeRoche

1928 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Arlene Neysa DeRoche, 91 of Blackfoot, passed peacefully away to be reunited with the love of her life on July 16, 2019 with her family by her side.



She was born in Ririe, Idaho on June 6, 1928 to Clyde Roper Dutson and Velma Scott Dutson.



She was very proud of the fact that she was Jefferson County Queen, her senior year of high school. Anytime she got a chance, she would always remind us of it!



She met the love of her life at the local roller skating rink in Ririe. Ray lived in Lewisville, and would ride his horse or maybe persuade a friend or older brother to take him, so he could see that brown eyed beauty he had his eye on. Ray joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and continued to serve until he came home to marry the girl of his dreams.



They were married in Ririe, on March 21, 1947. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 17, 2000. They lived in Idaho Falls, Ririe, Shelley, American Falls and finally Blackfoot for the remainder of their 64 years together.



She had a few jobs throughout her life, but the one job she loved the most was being home with her kids. She loved to cook, crochet, spend time with their friends at the Pinochle Club, watch the Hallmark Channel, and to just spend time with her family.



She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions but cherished the times she would go with Ray to do their home teaching.



They met many friends throughout the years that became family. There are too many to mention, but we know Ray and Arlene would both want everyone that touched their lives to know how special they were to them. Now that they are reunited, the legacy of Ray and Arlene DeRoche will live forever in the hearts of the many who had the pleasure of being a part of their lives.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, son Kenney, grandson Greg DeRoche, two brothers, Mont Dutson and baby brother Devon Dutson, and one sister Nona Dutson. She is survived by her children Douglas DeRoche (Audrey), Steve DeRoche (Cindy), Sherri Burkman (Scott), 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchild, and one great- great grandson.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Blackfoot LDS South Stake Center (900 South Riverton Road). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Saturday morning from 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.