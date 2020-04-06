|
Arthur Pupedis was born on March 20, 1949 in Stuttgart, Germany to August and Alma Pupedis. Arthur passed away on March 1, 2020. He was honorably discharged from the US Army as 1st Lt Commander for 88th EOD. He attended the University of Michigan and the University of Utah. He was trained in nuclear disaster management and chemical warfare and worked for the US government in making sure places the President visited was safe. He had worked in various fields where he gained considerable knowledge in heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and horticulture. He was a property manager, operations manager and industrial services and equipment salesman. Arthur enjoyed restoring classic farm equipment, reading and site seeing. He also enjoyed volunteering and helping children with special needs. With the many jobs he held, Arthur was blessed to either live or visit the following areas: Germany, Michigan, Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon and Idaho. He traveled extensively though out the US and embraced life's challenges. Arthur retired in 2015. He was taken care of and well loved by everyone at the Gables of Ammon and friends, Darlene Heathman, Bill England, Sarah Hill and Brannie.
Honoring his wishes, Arthur will be cremated and his cremains will be placed in the Veterans VA Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield in Pocatello, Idaho. (208) 233-0686.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 6, 2020