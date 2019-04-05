Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Russell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Russell

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Arthur 'Art' L. Russell, age 94, passed away March 18, 2019, in Littleton, CO. He was born December 9, 1924, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Arthur P. Russell and Eva Reed Russell. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1943 and then served in the Army as an airman (pilot, 2nd Lieutenant) until his discharge in 1946. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He married Jacqueline 'Jacque' Thompson of Carbondale, CO on June 18, 1950, and they raised five daughters. Art had a long successful career as a Mechanical Engineer and retired in 1990.



Preceding Art's death is his sister Evagene and brother-in-law Richard Nelson; and his sister Dolores Reinhold McMurtrey and her first husband Lynn Reinhold.



Surviving are his wife Jacque, his five daughters Angie, Andrea (Jeffrey), Melanie (Mark), Valerie (Dave), and Loralie (Vance), 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren to date, seven nieces and nephews; and Dolores' second husband Arnold McMurtrey.



A private service was held in Littleton, CO, their longtime residence, and burial will be in Carbondale, CO at a later date.