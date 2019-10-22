Home

Ashley Roberts


1941 - 2019
Ashley Roberts Obituary
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:20 am, Ashley Dean Roberts, a loving husband, father of 6 children and grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 78.

Ashley was born on October 18, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elbert Walter and Bessie Elizabeth Roberts. He grew up in Ashton Idaho and graduated from North Fremont High School. In March 1962, he enlisted in the Army National Guard of Idaho. After his honorable release, he worked as an auto mechanic and worked remodeling homes for many years. On February 12, 1983, he was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple to Karen Lee Roberts. Refer to https://www.baxterfh.com/obits for more details.

A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 512 North 2nd St, Ashton Idaho, at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10:00 am.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 22, 2019
