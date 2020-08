Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberts- Athalia Roberts, 104, of Aberdeen, passed away on August 08, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Aberdeen Cemtery. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.



