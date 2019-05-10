Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Billman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Billman

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara Carol Shaw Billman, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Barbara was born August 8, 1940, in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, to Norman Archie Shaw and Evelyn Grace Crowder Shaw. She was the second child between two boys, Norman and Robert Shaw. She grew up in Canada as a young girl, and at age 17, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



When she turned 18, she served a mission to Toronto, Canada, under President Clark and President Monson. After her mission, she was encouraged to head west, and she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1961. She worked and attended all the dances in town. She met Arlo Billman at one of those dances and later married him on August 22, 1963. They had five children, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.



Barbara was a life-long learner. She continued to get her education through night school and became a para professional. She taught at Fairview Elementary for over 20 years. She continued to take classes and loved history, painting, crafting, sewing, quilting, cooking, and more. If there was a class for it, she signed up for it.



She became a United States Citizen in 1984. After retiring from education, she traveled the world with her husband to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, South America, Guatemala, Mexico, and more. They loved learning about the world and it's history.



In 2005, she served a mission with her husband to the Nauvoo, Illinois mission. She served in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society organizations. She also loved serving as a temple worker at the Idaho Falls Temple for many years.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Arlo Billman of Idaho Falls, ID; son, A. Lynn Billman of Ucon, ID; son, Bob (Janna) Billman of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Carolanne (Blaine) Miller of Jerome, ID; son, John Billman of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Trina (Allan) Landon of Ammon, ID; brother, Norm Shaw of Chatham, Canada; brother, Robert (Heather) Shaw of Port Hope, Ontario, Canada; 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Evelyn Shaw; great grandsons, Daxton Ray and Breaden Levi; and great granddaughter, Bralynn Ann.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Orvin Ward, 6925 North 15th East, with Gary Shenton officiating, and Bishop Jerry Petersen presiding. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 10, 2019