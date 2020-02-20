|
|
|
Barbara Ann Curtis Chatterton, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at her home in Idaho Falls, of illnesses incidental to age.
Barbara was born November 28, 1934, in Provo, Utah, to Doyle and Dolores Curtis. Her family moved to Pocatello in 1941. Growing up, she was good friends with each of her sisters, Beverly, Wanda, and Kathryn, and her brothers, Eddy and Ken. They had such great fun together and were always so happy. This deep friendship has lasted through the years.
Barbara graduated from Pocatello High School in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Grover Terrence Chatterton, on June 4, 1953, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They spent their 60 years together in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Island Park, and Firth.
Barbara and Grover have seven children: John and Marilyn Chatterton of Lindon, Utah, Sandra and Craig Perrenoud of Ammon, Ronald and Carin Chatterton of Newcastle, Washington, and Susan and David Dewey, Cynthia Harrison, Dan Chatterton, and Chris and Trisha Chatterton, all of Idaho Falls. They have 24 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Her family was the pride and joy of her life.
Barbara was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, especially the Primary and Relief Society organizations. She loved working on genealogy over the years. Her most treasured service was her calling in the Idaho Falls Temple for more than 25 years. Barbara and Grover served a mission on a Church-owned ranch in Promontory, Utah. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during their mission, and they both felt it was important to honor the Lord by serving in the Church. They were grateful to serve in such a unique place. They got to take their fifth-wheel trailer, their ATV, and their dog!
Barbara was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to sew and made all her girls' school clothes. She enjoyed reading, painting and attending her children and grandchildren's school activities.
Barbara and Grover were able to travel a great deal because of Grover's work in the insurance business. In their later years Barbara and Grover traveled to Canada and Alaska in their fifth-wheel trailer. They had many adventures with Grover's sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Ren Edwards.
Barbara is survived by her beloved sisters, Wanda Burgoyne of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Kathryn Call, of Ogden, Utah; as well as her brother, Kenneth Curtis of Pocatello. Barbara also dearly loved her sisters-in-laws, Dixie Curtis of Pocatello, and Ruth Edwards of Chubbuck. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Beverly Allen; her brother, Charles Edward (Eddy) Curtis; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Waterford Ward Building, located at 5255 South 5th West, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 20, 2020